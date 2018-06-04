Lord’s dreams shattered by heavy defeat for Hucknall

Hammared Hucknall can put their dreams of playing at Lord’s on hold for another year after a heavy defeat at the hands of Cuckney in the ECB National Club Championship.

Victories over Rolls-Royce Derby and Plumtree had given Robin Maxwell’s troops a good chance of qualifying for the national stages of the competition.

But they came unstuck by nine wickets on Sunday against reigning Notts Premier League champions Cuckney in the semi-finals of Regional Group Three.

Maxwell elected to bat first, only to see his side plunge to 149 all out, despite a solid start in which his own 17, plus 23 from Josh Downie and 17 from Joe New, had moved them to 68-2.

From then on, the Cuckney bowlers took command, most notably James Hawley (3-10 in eight overs) and then Nick Keast (4-31), who wrapped up the innings with four wickets in only five overs. Despite 30 from Matt New, Hucknall slumped to 117-8 before late defiance from Tom Walters (17) and Joel Wright (14).

In reply, Cuckney lost opener Will Ulyott for 14, but coasted home in 24 overs after that, thanks to an unbroken partnership of 124 between Will Butler (74no, two sixes and eight fours) and Hawley (55no, nine fours).