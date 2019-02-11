McKiernan gets his big chance to make impact at Derbyshire

All-rounder Mattie McKiernan has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at Derbyshire until the end of the 2020 season.

The 24-year-old performed well for the second team last season, claiming 16 Twenty20 wickets at an average of 12.31 and with best figures of 3-15.

He also scored 143 runs in his only Second XI Championship appearance thanks to back-to-back half-centuries and a top score of 85.

A powerful hitter and tricky leg-spin bowler, McKiernan has impressed the Derbyshire coaching staff over the winter and now commits his next two seasons to the club.

Head of cricket David Houghton said: “Mattie has been very committed and worked hard, even though he was initially only on a short-term contract.

“His efforts and ability made it easy for us to offer him a full contract, and I think he has a role to play in the squad.

“He can play as a specialist batsman, but he bowls leg-spin as well and he’s one of the top fielders in the side, so he offers skills in all three departments.”

McKiernan said: “I am thoroughly enjoying my time here, and I’m looking forward to continuing my development and pushing for a place in the first team.

“Under the new coaching set-up, there’s a real belief I can make an impact.”