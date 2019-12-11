New kits revealed as Notts find ‘perfect partner’ in adidas

Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club officials believe they have found the perfect kit partner in adidas, with two new shirts for the 2020 season unveiled.

The global sportswear giant will supply a new range of kit to Nottinghamshire’s professional players in addition to the county’s academy, women’s and age group teams.

“It’s no secret that we have been looking to partner with a recognised retail brand to supply kit of the quality that our players, members and supporters want to wear – and we feel that we have found the perfect partner in adidas,” said Nottinghamshire’s commercial director Michael Temple.

“Our professional players have had a big say in the development of the range, and we are delighted to welcome adidas to Nottinghamshire.”

John Tayler, sales and marketing director for Specialist Sports Ltd – the official distributor for adidas cricket – added: “We have been deliberately selective in the clubs that we have aligned with in county cricket and it is very pleasing to welcome Nottinghamshire to our stable.

“Trent Bridge is one of cricket’s most iconic venues and we’re looking forward to developing our partnership.”

Notts Outlaws will wear a yellow adidas shirt in the Vitality Blast and will retain a traditional green shirt in the Royal London Cup. Both limited overs shirts are available now to pre-order from trentbridge.co.uk with free personalisation.

All shirts ordered in December will be delivered in January with free printing of any name and number on the rear of the shirt.

Nottinghamshire supporters can expect further releases in an extended adidas collection, with a classic championship shirt and a training and travel range also set for launch.

These new shirts are available to pre-order now, with complimentary personalisation available with every purchase, should people wish to add a name and number to the back of their shirts. Kit is expected to be available for delivery or collection before the end of January.

Seam bowler Jake Ball was delighted with the new kits.

He said: "We've had some nice kits over the years but adidas is such a big brand and Trent Bridge needs a big brand involved.

"It's been designed really well and hopefully for a successful season ahead.”