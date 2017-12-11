Olympic qualification event coming to county

Nottinghamshire is to host prospective Tokyo Olympians next summer for the inaugural Accenture World Triathlon Mixed Relay Nottingham as part of the ITU Mixed Relay Series.

The evening event, set to take place on 7th June, will witness some of the world’s top triathlon quartets dive into the River Trent, before racing around Victoria Embankment on both bike and foot, just two days before they take on the British leg of the ITU World Triathlon Series in Leeds.

Triathlon Mixed Relay will make its Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games, so the event in Nottingham will be a top priority for nations looking to secure the first points on offer to qualify their spots on the start line.

The Nottingham eventwas named by the ITU as the first of two qualification events in 2018, in addition to the ITU Mixed Relay World Championships and the Continental Championships.