Papplewick and Linby’s dreams of Lord’s bite the dust

Pummelled Papplewick and Linby can forget the dream of a Lord’s final for another year after they crashed out of the ECB National Club Championship.

Entertaining Leicestershire outfit Kibworth in their Group Three, second round tie at Papplewick Hall, they were skittled for just 100 and slid to a five-wicket defeat.

Put into bat, Papplewick were in trouble from the off as skipper and opener Sam Ogrizovic fell for a duck to Matt Bashford.

He was swiftly followed by Pete Bhabra, also dislodged by Bashford (2-7 in three overs), and when James Taylor and Harry Ratcliffe became victims of Charlie Page-Morris (2-12 in five overs) at the other end, the board read 14-4.

In all, Kibworth used six bowlers and all found success. The only Papplewick men to resist were West Indian Ray Jordan, with 24, Tom Bowers and Gareth Blinkhorn, each of whom made 15, and last man Richard Hodgkinson, who added 12no. Without 22 extras, the hosts wouldn’t have mustered three figures.

The visitors launched their reply in convincing fashion as openers Sundeep Patel (34) and Matt Craven (32) shared 57.

To their credit, Papplewick did bite back as Jim Rhodes (3-14) and Jordan (2-64) bagged five quick wickets for only 19 runs. But Kibworth still eased to their target inside 21 overs.