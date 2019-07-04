Papplewick & Linby frustrate league leaders Kimberley

Papplewick & Linby put a dent in hosts Kimberley Institute’s title charge as a draw meant the leaders’ lead at the top of the table was cut to five points on Saturday.

It was the visitors who won the toss and opted to bat, looking on the way to a big total as the opening pair brought up the 100 in just 77 balls.

That stand was powered by Ray Jordan who bludgeoned 79 in 44 balls, crossing the boundary 12 times, six of them for sixes.

Having taken 34 balls to reach 50 he was accelerating when “Nelson” struck, finally caught with the score on 111.

His partner, Pete Bhabra, followed soon after for 36, one of a flurry of wickets as they slipped to 140 for 5.

Jack Blatherwick (35) and Harry Ratcliffe (48) ensured that fine start wasn’t wasted as Papplewick posted 256 for 9, Dominic Brown’s 3 for 53 part of that effort to check the run rate.

Jack Blatherwick got the Kimberley run chase off to the worst possible start for the home side, grabbing three early wickets to reduce the hosts to 23 for 3.

Dom Brown stepped up again, adding 54 with Hassan Azad (39), but at 142 for 7 it looked like Papplewick’s game.

Veterans Jon Terry (43) and Michael Millwood had other ideas though, standing strong in a 70-run partnership to see Kimberley to the draw, Blatherwick’s three wickets eventually costing 54 runs.