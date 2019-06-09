Play abandoned as Papplewick and Linby’s run chase against Radcliffe on a knife-edge

Papplewick and Linby went fifth in the Notts Premier League after managing to beat the weekend’s heavy rain — for a time.

In one of only two matches to survive the deluge, Papplewick and Linby had reached 97 for seven in reply to 142 against visitors Radcliffe when the rain came fown.

They picked up 10 points when play was abandoned.

The home side won the toss and inserted Radcliffe in a match reduced to 35 overs a side.

Faraz Ali, batting at number three, hit a 52-ball half-century, being dismissed for 52, but the visitors were bowled out for 142 in 34 overs.

Ben Bhabra claimed four for 26 from eight overs for the hosts, all late wickets including that of Ali.

All six home bowlers took wickets with Jack Blatherwick finishing with two for 39 from six overs.

Jim Rhodes, Ray Jordan and Christopher Glover all claimed one wicket as wickets fell regularly in the Radcliffe innings.

In reply Ben Savage’s three for 18 helped reduce Papplewick to 25 for five.

However, a stand of 56 between James Taylor (21) and Harry Ratcliffe (31) steadied the innings.

When they were dismissed the match was poised on a knife-edge at 97 for seven.