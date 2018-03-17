RB Legion teams dominate Hucknall Wednesday Pool League

RB Legion A and B continue to dominate the Hucknall Wednesday Pool League.

The B team lead on a leg difference of +72 comparted to the A teams +58, both winning 7-1 in their latest games.

Legion B remain on course for a league and cup double.

The final of the Knockout Cup will be contested between Legion B and Bentinck Newbies.

Legion B took the first seven legs against Chequers with wins for Colin Draycott, Dion Nangle, Stuart Platts, Simon Thompson, Paul Jones on singles and Dave Wainwright/Thompson and Dean Dymock/Malc Grocock on singles.

Legion A took the opening five legs at Green Dragon, Rob Roylance, Danny Butler, Adam Fowkes, Mick Salmon and the pairing of Adam Stevenson/Dave Ellis winning. After Dragon won the next pairs leg Legion finished the job through Scott Oxford and Stevenson.

Third-placed Spot On currently sit six points behind the two Legion teams after dropping a point in a 4-4 draw against Tree Army.

Adam Elliott and Dale Hyslop put Tree 2-0 up before Karl Jones/Lee Breedon and Dean North made it 2-2. The next four legs saw Tree go 3-2 and 4-3 up. John Whyley winning the last leg for Spot On.

Four points behind Spot On sit fourth placed Liberal, who enjoyed a 6-2 win over Portland A. Portland won two of the first three legs, Gary Hipkiss winning on singles and pairs. Liberal sprang to life after that taking the last five legs through Steve Clark, Aiden Hewes, Dillon Robinson, Mick Hewes and the pairing of Robinson/Clark,

Sixth placed Bentinck Nomads shared a 4-4 draw with club rivals Bentinck Newbies. Rich Deaton won leg 1 for Nomads before Newbies Keith Wallace won on singles and pairs with Brian Clarke. Gary Croll made it 2-2 before Newbies moved into a 4-2 lead through Tony Flanagan and Dan Carp/Neal Dawn. Nomads kept there decent season on track taking the last two legs for the draw, John Ellis and Michael Bull winning.

Seventh placed Portland B saw off the challenge George Street Ladies winning 6-2. Jill Dobb won the first leg and Andrea Green the fourth for the Ladies. Portland’s winners were Simon Roche, John Toulson, Anthony Larkin, Karl Element and on pairs, Roche/Mark Hardstaff and Larkin/Paul Hibbard.