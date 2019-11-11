Rookie Hucknall driver Hage celebrates his first podium

Delighted driver Ruben Hage, of Hucknall, celebrated a landmark moment when he secured his first podium in circuit racing, in front of 35,000 spectators at Brands Hatch.

Contesting the finale of the Junior Saloon Car Championship season, the 14-year-old Hage defied tricky conditions in heavy rain to finish third in the second of two races.

Having come home sixth in the opening race, he was also named Dunlop Tyres driver of the meeting, receiving silverware and a Sekonda watch.

Hage said: “To secure a podium was the perfect way to sign off my debut season. I tested at Brands Hatch back in August with British Touring Car Championship driver Jake Hill, so I was confident going into the meeting.”

Hage is the youngest circuit racer in the UK within a unique category designed for 14-to-17-year-olds, and has picked up a host of top-ten placings throughout the campaign.

His driver coach, James Dorlin, of McLaren, said: “Ruben has consistently impressed during the year and is achieving results beyond his years. A podium at the biggest meeting of the season was well earned and fantastic for his sponsors.”.

Hage also thanked his sponsors, saying: “Without them, I wouldn’t be able to race at this level.”