Steven Mullaney leads resistance for Nottinghamshire

Steven Mullaney led Nottinghamshire’s resistance as Somerset pressed for victory on the third day of the Specsavers County Championship match at Taunton.

Unbeaten on 54 overnight, the skipper moved to within six of a century before falling lbw to the left-arm spin of Roelof van der Merwe, having faced 141 balls and hit 17 fours and a six.

Jake Libby helped Mullaney extend their opening partnership to 145 before falling leg-before to Josh Davey for 69. It was 179 for two when Mullaney was dismissed and 191 for three when Ross Taylor lost his off-stump trying to cut a ball from van der Merwe that was too full for the shot.

Chris Nash was unbeaten on 39 at lunch, with Notts 231 for three and needing another 27 runs to avoid an innings defeat.