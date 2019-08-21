Test cricket to make a return to Trent Bridge

Dates have been confirmed for the return of Test match cricket to Trent Bridge next year, along with Ireland’s first One-Day International visit to Nottingham.

England will host Pakistan at the venue from Thursday 20 to Monday 24 August (11am start), in a clash which will conclude the three-match series and bring down the curtain on the English Test summer.

It will be the first Test between the two sides at Trent Bridge for a decade.

Eoin Morgan’s World Champions will then host Ireland in Nottingham for a floodlit 50-over clash on Thursday 10 September (12.30pm start) – the opening fixture of a three-match series.

Trent Bridge’s major match package also includes being a host venue for the Hundred and the final of the One-Day Cup, with the 2020 date for the latter confirmed as Saturday 19 September (11am start).

Notts Members will enjoy exclusive priority access to tickets across all of these fixtures. Details regarding 2020 Membership will be released in due course.

Those not planning to become Members and wishing to gain the earliest possible access to international tickets can enter the registration of interest ballot at trentbridge.co.uk/internationals.

Tickets will be made available to those who enter on Tuesday 8 October.