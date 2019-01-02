Top darts stars set to light up Nottingham

The world’s top darts stars are set to return to Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena for the 2019 Unibet Premier League on Thursday 14 March 2019.

The ten-player tournament, featuring the likes of world number one Michael van Gerwen and colourful Peter “Snakebite” Wright, will be held from February-May next year.

Former champion James Wade (2009) returns to compete for a tenth season in the Premier League, having won the European Championship and World Series of Darts Finals during 2018.

Players Championship Finals winner Daryl Gurney, Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price and German Darts Masters winner Mensur Suljovic all compete for a second year, having made their Premier League debuts in 2018.

Five-time World Champion Van Barneveld, the 2014 Premier League champion, will play in a 14th successive season as part of his farewell year on the circuit ahead of retirement.

Four-time champion Michael van Gerwen will be begin his title defence when the season begins on Thursday February 7, having claimed glory in 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018 and also won his third World Championship title on Tuesday night.

Last year’s runner-up Michael Smith – Tuesday’s World Championship finalist - remains in the field following his success at the World Championship, while two-time champion Gary Anderson, former World Champion Rob Cross and 2017 Premier League finalist Peter Wright are also in action.

Following the opening night in Newcastle on February 7, the Premier League visits Glasgow, Dublin, Exeter, Aberdeen, Nottingham and Berlin before a double-header in Rotterdam on March 27-28.

The season’s sixth league night will see the Premier League return to Nottingham, with five matches set to take place at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

2019 Unibet Premier League Field:

Michael van Gerwen

Rob Cross

Peter Wright

Gary Anderson

Daryl Gurney

Michael Smith

Gerwyn Price

James Wade

Mensur Suljovic

Raymond van Barneveld