VIDEO: Here's why the second day of Nottinghamshire's match with Hampshire has already been abandoned

Heavy rain wiped out the entire second day of Nottinghamshire’s Specsavers County Championship match against Hampshire at Welbeck.

Light morning drizzle turned into heavy and prolonged showers, leaving the club ground saturated and players and supporters frustrated.

Notts batsman Steven Mullaney drives Hampshire's Keith Barker during a dry spell on day one.

Umpires Nick Cook and Paul Pollard were left with little option but to call play off for the day when they inspected soon after lunch.

The weather forecast for the remainder of the match would suggest that chances of further play aren’t encouraging.

On the opening day of the match Hampshire closed on 93 for two in reply to Nottinghamshire’s all out total of 162.