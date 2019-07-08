Watch action from Cuckney's win over Papplewick and Linby

Cuckney moved into the top six with a 20 run victory at Papplewick & Linby.

After being invited to bat first they battled to a score of 159 for 8 from their 39 overs.

Cuckney celebrate catching out Ray Jordan.

William Butler top scoring with 25 while three Papplewick bowlers took two wickets apiece.

Richard Bostock put paid to any hopes Papplewick may have had of chasing down their target, reducing them to 56 for 5 as he returned figures of 5 for 21 from nine overs.

There was a brief recovery centred on James Taylor’s 46 but with 5 balls remaining the home side were all out on 139.