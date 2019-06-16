Watch action from Hucknall v Cavaliers and Carrington in the NPL

Hucknall were left frustrated by the weather in a rain-hit draw against Cavaliers and Carrington on Saturday,

The visitors set Hucknall a target of 258 after reaching 257/9 in their innings.

Hucknall wicket keeper Tom Walters receives the ball from the field ahead of the in-coming Bilal Shafayat.

It was built on a opening stand of 141 between Bilal Shafayat and Adeel

Shafique.

The 100 partnership came up in 146 balls, with both openers reaching their half centuries shortly after. Shafayat’s was the quicker, taking 75 balls, whilst

Shafique needed 102.

Shiv Thakor added 47 in 38 balls as they began to lose wickets at regular intervals.

Jake Libby finished with 3 for 56, taking him past 50 NPL wickets, while three other bowlers all grabbed a brace.