World Championship medals for Hucknall’s gymnast sisters Becky and Ellie Downie

Hucknall sisters Becky and Ellie Downie claimed medals at the World Gymnastics Chanpionships on Saturday — with Becky winning her first medal at world or Olympic level.

She won silver on the uneven bars in Germany as Ellie took bronze on the vault.

Becky went so close to gold after a terrific performance and was only beaten by Belgium’s Nina Derwael, the last gymnast to perform.

She said: “It means so much. It’s taken so many years.

“I didn’t know if this would be my last World Championships so I put my heart and soul into it. To finally have done it is just amazing.”

Among the first to congratulate the duo was Mansfield Paracanoeist Charlotte Henshaw, who Tweeted: “Yessssss girls!! Two World medals coming home to the Downie household & back to Nottinghamshire! Amazing work! Congratulations.”