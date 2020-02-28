Young racer Ruben Hage teams up with Power Maxed Racing

Teenage racer Ruben Hage is 'delighted' to be supported by Power Maxed Racing.

Hucknall's Hage, who at just 14-years-old is the youngest age allowed to race on UK circuits, is entering his second season in the Junior Saloon Car Championship.

He impressed the team last year with both his professionalism and ability, finishing third in the final round of the season.

The Warwickshire-based team will be preparing his distinctive Citroen Saxo between race meetings, with his own team, Ruben Hage Racing, taking care of the car trackside.

“I’m delighted to have the expert support from a front running BTCC manufacturer team," Hage said.

"To know I have a great car around me will only help me in my pursuit of more podiums this year.

"I’m only 14 so I’ve time on my side and I want to spend that time building long-term relationships that will support me today and in the future.” this year.

Martin Broadhurst, PMR team manager, said: "Ruben first came onto our radar last year, where we were impressed with his on-track performance and demeanour. We’ve been in talks with the Hage family for a little while, and our confidence in him has been further bolstered by his professional attitude - he holds himself better than most people his age, and is already highly commercially astute.

"We take pride in our support of young people in motorsport, and are looking forward to what will hopefully prove to be a long term relationship.”