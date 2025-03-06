Nottingham represented by two homebred stars in BGBF British Breeders’ Stakes semi finals

Nottingham Greyhound Stadium,

The best of British will shine at Nottingham Greyhound Stadium on Monday evening when the BGBF British Breeders’ Stakes semi finals take centre stage at the Colwick Park track.

And hopes of a regional finalist are high after two greyhounds trained locally qualified from this week’s heats are within one race of reaching the £12,500 final on St Patrick’s Day where all racegoers can attend free of charge.

Jill Llewellin qualified homebred star Wolf Gold after he finished third in the first heat behind Colin Wilton’s Hinault Mccrow.

Both greyhounds have been drawn besides each other in traps four and five respectively in Semi Final Two – a race which includes defending champion Acomb Felix and 2023 English Greyhound Derby runner-up Romeo Command.

Stoke-on-Trent based Jill is no stranger to Nottingham’s winners’ enclosure. Last year, kennel star Vale Bluebell won the Jenningsbet Select Stayers on August bank holiday Monday in front of a packed crowd.

And she hopes another final appearance can be on the cards this month, although accepts her greyhound’s underdog status before traps rise.

“He’s only a youngster and is improving all the time,” said Jill. “His problem is trapping and just like his brother (Wolf Moon) he can struggle to get a clear run which holds him back.

“If he can slot himself on the inside on the run to the first bend, he can qualify – but it’s a tough race.”

Jill operates a kennel strength of 60 greyhounds, most of whom she has reared herself.

Standout moments include Wolf Moon’s second place in the 2022 Jenningsbet Puppy Classic and Blyth Blaze who qualified for the final of the BGBF British Breeders’ Stakes in 2023.

“I love rearing the pups and bringing them on,” said Jill. “We’re fortunate to have our own paddocks and fields where we have a gallop too with a lure to bring the greyhounds on.

“The track team at Nottingham are so helpful with hand slip trials over short distances too.

“We’ve had some success at the top level of the sport previously, most recently with Vale Bluebell in the Select Stayers last summer. It’d be lovely to make another final with a homebred star.”

Tickets for the semi finals of the BGBF British Breeders’ Stakes are available from £8 and can be purchased online or on the door. Gates open at 5.30pm with the first of 14 races on the night off at 6.19pm.

2025 BGBF British Breeders’ Stakes semi finals:

Semi Final One: Romeo Empire, Romeo Control, Savana Merapi, Izzys Tenpin, Eagles Respect, Blackhouse Kim.

Semi Final Two: Acomb Felix, Romeo Command, Bang On Edith, Wolf Gold, Hinault Mccrow, Acomb Johnny.