Bulwell weightlifter Emily is aiming for glory at Tokyo Olympics

Bulwell's Emily Campbell - ready for the Toyko Olympics.

Campbell is one of three British weightlifters selected for the Games alongside Zoe Smith and Sarah Davies, and said: “To have three girls qualifying, it shows that you don’t have to sacrifice your femininity to be a weightlifter.

“You are a women in weightlifting and you can be what you want to be, and I hope that we do inspire younger girls to go into the gym and pick up a barbell.

“We are trying to promote the message of physical literacy, making sure these girls know it is healthy to go to the gym and to look after your body. If we can do that then we can do our jobs.”

In just five years Campbell has gone from a novice to competing on the biggest stage in her sport, having already been crowned European champion.

“For me, inspiring the next generation is exactly why I'm in this game,” she said as she geared up for Tokyo having shrugged off the disappointment of last year's Covid cancellation.

Being a female weightlifter does come with stigma, and she added: “I do get stigma. With being a super heavyweight there is a double standard when it comes to women and men.

“Men are all right to be overweight and they are an amazing athlete or whatever.

“But as soon as a women is overweight, she is fat and she is not an athlete.

“As long as you know you're inspiring the right people and motivating people to do things that are good – doing what they want to do for the best - then I know I'm doing my job right.

“It's hard but you need to push away the negativity and concentrate on what you're doing that's good.