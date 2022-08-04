Bulwell's Emily Campbell hails career memory after winning Commonwealth Games gold

Bulwell's gold medalist Emily Campbell celebrates with her medal during the ceremony for the Women's 87+kg Final.

The 28-year-old lifted a Games-record total of 286kg in the women's +87kg to beat Samoan defending champion Feagaiga Stowers.

She also broke the snatch Commonwealth record with 124kg and did the same in the clean and jerk, with 162kg.

“The Olympics is very special, we worked so hard to get there and didn’t know if we were going to get there and didn’t know if we were going to get there or not,” she said. “To win an Olympic medal is what everyone on this planet wants to do.

“But there’s something quite special about the Commonwealth [Games], the people of the Commonwealth. The atmosphere that’s been around the village and arenas has been special and to top it off with the performance today, I can’t ask for any more.

“That was a PB attempt for me. I’d done it in training but we don’t count them, I wanted to do it on stage – and what a time to do it. Doing six out of six [lifts] is what every weightlifter aims for so I couldn’t be happier.”

“I’ve always liked Birmingham and the accent isn’t that bad either! I love Birmingham, it’s so close to home, I’ve made great memories here and I’ve just created one of the best of my career so I’m definitely going to love Birmingham from now on.

“To walk out in front of that crowd at the opening ceremony was immense, to lead out the home nation at a home Games is a privilege and something I’ll remember forever.

"The reason we come here is to perform on that stage so to get that perfect performance on the stage as well, you could call it a perfect Games.”

And Campbell hailed the home crowd who roared her on to victory.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a crowd that immense and that reactive,” she added. They were loving it and that’s all you want from a weightlifting competition.

“Those weights are heavy, you have to lift all by yourself, and to have that crowd behind you is fantastic.”