Bulwell's Emily Campbell to lead Team GB's weightlifting challenge at Paris Olympics

Bulwell's Emily Campbell has been selected for her second Olympic Games.

Bulwell’s Emily Campbell will carry Great Britain’s weightlifting hopes at the Paris Olympics.

Campbell, who will compete in the +81kg category, will be Team GB’s only weightlifter at the games.

History-making Campbell, who hails from the town’s Snape Wood Estate, is the only British woman to win an Olympic weightlifting medal.

"Paris is set to be a very special Games and I cannot wait to get out there and put on a show," she said.

Team GB chef de mission Mark England said: "I can think of few athletes who made such an impact at their first Games as Emily did in Tokyo.

"Not only did she become an Olympic medallist, but importantly she has used her platform to inspire countless young people, and particularly young girls, to try weightlifting and understand it can be a sport for everyone."