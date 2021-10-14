Fateh Singh signs professional deal with Nottinghamshire

Fateh Singh has signed his first pro contract with Nottinghamshire. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

The spin bowling all-rounder shone in 2021, taking 32 wickets across 13 matches for the county’s under 18s whilst also averaging 25.89, including two fifties, with the bat.

The 17-year-old became a regular feature in the club’s Second XI, as well as earning first team recognition in the Royal London Cup, on his way to being named Academy Player of the Year.

“I was fortunate to be given a taste of first team cricket this year, and it served to show me the intensity and skill level required to perform consistently at that level,” Singh said.

“I have always set the bar high when it comes to my ambitions, and gaining experience around the first team has inspired me to keep working hard and displaying the determination needed to progress.

"It's genuinely a dream come true to sign for my home county, and I'll work hard to continue to progress."

Singh has risen through the Nottinghamshire age group ranks, making his first appearance within the county’s age group setup as a 10-year-old.

“Whenever he has been given an opportunity at a higher level, Fateh has risen to the challenge,” said Nottinghamshire Head Coach Peter Moores.