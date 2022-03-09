Fixtures released for Nottinghamshire Women’s forthcoming season
The fixtures for Nottinghamshire Women’s forthcoming season have been announced, with the Green and Golds seeking to add to their haul of silverware, having triumphed in last year's East Midlands County T20 competition.
This year, the Vitality Women’s County T20 is made up of eight groups.
Nottinghamshire are in Group 1 alongside Cumbria, Derbyshire, North East Warriors, a Northern Representative Team, Lancashire and Yorkshire. Each of the teams in Group 1 will host a fixture weekend of the tournament.
Notts open their account for the season with a friendly against Leicestershire on 10 April, before a double header in Derbyshire against Lancashire and the North Representative Team on 18 April begins their league campaign.
The following week, North East Warriors will host a fixture between themselves and Nottinghamshire, with Yorkshire the opponents for Notts in the afternoon.
In the final round of fixtures on 2 May, Nottinghamshire will face Cumbria and Derbyshire at home, with Finals Day a week later in the North East.
Nottinghamshire’s squad has also been named, with the pathway trio of Ella Porter, Maddie Ward and Rhiannon Knowling-Davies amongst the players to watch.
The squad is also bolstered with Lightning Cricket senior players Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Sophie Munro, Teresa Graves and Yvonne Graves.