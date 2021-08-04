Hucknall CC captain proud of lads after upset win over Kimberley

Sam Johnson was proud of his players after the shock win at Kimberley.

Struggling Hucknall skittled Kimberley out for just 150 before keeping their nerve to chase the total down with a wicket to spare.

“It was one where we were full of confidence with the victories we’ve had in the last few home games, but this was a different kettle of fish going to one of the best teams in the league.

“We bowled well on it, as did their seamers, it was a tough day of cricket. We really believed in ourselves and were full of confidence before the game.

“It was a bit of a free-hit really as Kimberley were always expected to win the fixture, but we were pretty good and I was proud of the lads.

“At certain stages of our innings I thought we might have thrown it away.

“Credit to the lads, Josh Bembridge, George Blatherwick and William Spray played great innings at 8,9 and 10.

“We just played top cricket and concentrated on what was important.”

And delighted Johnson believes his side now have a great chance to kick on.

“We have shown what we can do and now we need to do it week in week out,” he added.

“We have beaten Cuckney, Kimberley and Wollaton in recent matches, so why not? We have done that while still missing one of our pros.

“Pros play a massive part for teams like Hucknall. For us to have to muddle together and still beat those sides should give us real confidence to win more games and putting in good performances.

“Hopefully we can then build on that next season to get to where we want to get to.”

But Johnson knows his side must keep their feet on the ground as they look to secure NPL status for next season.

“We cannot be complacent and are still very much focused on winning the fixture and getting away from the relegation zone,” he said.