Hucknall CC looking to turn heads in next season's Notts Premier League

Sam Johnson feels Hucknall should have finished higher this season.

Hucknall finished this season’s campaign ninth with Johnson feeling his side should have ended with a higher position.

“We avoided relegation which is always our first aim for the season, and it was nice that we weren’t really threatened by it in the final month of the season,” he said.

“So it is a success in that sense, but tinged with disappointment.

“We feel we were not the ninth best side. We thought we were a couple of places below where we should have been.

“It is up to us to try and do ourselves justice next year and finish higher. We are cautiously optimistic that we can turn heads and show people how good we are.”

Johnson feels his side are not far off an improved league position and is hopeful that they will benefit from the experience of this summer.

“You can go through near enough every game and say if we had done this or that differently we would have got more points,” he added.

“I looked at most of our games and thought ‘wow’ we were not far off a good result there, but it is no good doing it three months later, you need to do it on the day.”

Hucknall will likely begin the new season with a settled squad and the addition of a pro player who can play most games.

“Last winter there were quite a few changes,” he added. “There was a lot of change and the aim is to make sure we keep what we have got, we are happy with what we have got.

“We were unfortunate that one of our pros was unable to play much this year, he only had four games. We want one who can play every game and ultimately that will make us stronger straight away.

“If we do bring people in we will only bring people in who will improve on what we have already got.