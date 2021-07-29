Hucknall CC skipper Sam Johnson keen to maintain good form

Hucknall captain Sam Johnson.

A convincing 134-run win over second-from-bottom Caythorpe last weekend left Hucknall 12 points clear of the relegation zone and made it four wins from the last five in the league.

And Johnson, who scored 72 as Hucknall made 254-9 before bowling Caythorpe out for 120, believes that good form can continue.

He said: “In any league, beating the teams around you is important so to overcome Caythorpe was good in that sense but you go out to win every game on a Saturday and we’re in good form now.

"We had grand designs at the start of the season on doing well but a few different circumstances have meant we are where we are.

"Our priority is of course staying in the division and anything more than that is a bonus, but we’re firmly aiming towards a mid-table finish now rather than looking over our shoulders.”

Attention now turns to this weekend and a trip to title-chasing Kimberley Institute, who are reeling following defeat to Papplewick & Linby last weekend.

It’s a quick reunion with a side who ended Hucknall’s Nottinghamshire T20 Cup hopes in Sunday’s semi-final, winning by eight wickets despite Robin Maxwell’s 85 helping Hucknall to 154-5.

But Johnson doesn’t feel it is too much a case of revenge being on the cards, saying: “To be honest, Sunday’s game felt like a bit of a free hit for us as we had quite a few key players missing and Kimberley were near enough at full strength.

"We were actually pretty good for large parts of the game but a good innings from their opener Sam Wood swung things in their favour.