Rebecca Downie MBE poses for a photograph during the Team GB Paris 2024 Olympic Games Artistic Gymnastics and trampoline squad announcement at Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

Hucknall’s Becky Downie has Olympic glory in her sights after her selection for Team GB this summer.

The gymnast will become the oldest female gymnast to compete for Team GB this summer at the age of 32.

It will be Downie’s third Olympic games, with her debut coming all the way back in Beijing in 2008.

After Pat Hirst and Beth Tweddle, she is the third female gymnast to represent Team GB at three Olympics.

Downie has been a central part of the recent growth in the nation’s gymnastics and was part of the first British women’s teams to ever win European and World Championship medals.