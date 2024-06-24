Hucknall's Becky Downie targets Paris medal after Team GB Olympic selection
The gymnast will become the oldest female gymnast to compete for Team GB this summer at the age of 32.
It will be Downie’s third Olympic games, with her debut coming all the way back in Beijing in 2008.
After Pat Hirst and Beth Tweddle, she is the third female gymnast to represent Team GB at three Olympics.
Downie has been a central part of the recent growth in the nation’s gymnastics and was part of the first British women’s teams to ever win European and World Championship medals.
She has specialised in uneven bars, an apparatus on which she has a named skill, winning world silver in 2019 and European golds in 2014 and 2016.
