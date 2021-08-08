Notts Outlaws hopes in the balance after Royal London Cup defeat at Glamorgan

Notts' suffered another RL Cup defeat to leave their hopes in the balance.

A frustrating encounter saw rain reduce the affair to 23 overs per side, and an impressive bowling performance in seam friendly conditions helped the hosts to restrict the Green and Golds to 73 all out, Academy duo Fateh Singh and Sam King the only players to reach double figures.

A spirited effort with the ball in response was to no avail, the Outlaws enduring their third loss of the 50 over campaign.

Kiran Carlson wasted no time in electing to bowl first as the clouds hovered, a decision which, so it transpired, had as much to do with the help his seamers would get from the pitch as the grey skies overhead.

Sol Budinger was the first to experience the wrath of some potent bounce, only able to top edge a pull off Michael Hogan which wicketkeeper Tom Cullen safely pouched and, in an effort to make use of the powerplay, two more Notts wickes had fallen for the addition of 11 runs.

If more evidence of pitch assistance was required, Joe Cooke was the man to provide it. The 25-year-old drew steep bounce to strike Lyndon James on the helmet, a blow which forced the right-hander from the field after a second inspection from the Notts physio, and brought in Sam King for an unexpected debut.

Fortunes failed to improve for Notts when Liam Patterson-White turned to the leg side, only to find Steven Reingold’s outstretched left hand at short mid-wicket, and both Peter Trego and Dane Schandeorf’s efforts were ended to reduce the visitors to 31 for six.

The introduction of Singh, making only his second first team appearance, brought about a slight shift in momentum for the Green and Golds.

The 17-year-old looked assured at the crease with Brett Hutton for company and when the latter was bowled, concussion substitute King was introduced for his debut, and the pair showed resolve.

The highlight of the innings came in the 16th over when Australian Michael Hogan was dispatched for successive boundaries by Singh. The first pulled emphatically to the backward square leg boundary, before a full delivery was punched sublimly down the ground.

Singh was unable to avoid the fate which befell his teammates, though when, on 21, he looked to take Carey arielly, but was caught at mid-on with Notts on 58. It took the hosts a little over two overs to wrap up proceedings, King and Dane Paterson caught in consecutive deliveries to set Glamorgan a target of 74.

In reply, the home side made hay and, aware of the modest total set, took few risks in their pursuit of the required runs.

Hamish Rutherford and Nick Selman’s opening stand was worth 26 from six overs before the former attempted to glance Paterson to the leg side, only to offer a return catch.

Singh continued to impress, this time with the ball, going at a miserly rate as Glamorgan honed in on their target, while Tom Barber, on his birthday, hurried Reingold with some extra pace.