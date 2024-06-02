Notts poor start to T20 campaign extended in Birmingham
Heavily beaten by Northants Steelbacks in their first game, The Outlaws have more wounds to lick ahead of next Thursday’s home game with Worcestershire Rapids.
The Bears chose to bat but were bowled out for 149 in 19.3 overs. Rob Yates struck a majestic 68 from 48 balls but nobody else passed 16 as Olly Stone took three for 30 and Luke Fletcher harvested an excellent 4-0-20-2.
The Outlaws then charged to 54 without loss in 35 balls but collapsed to 127 all out against a vastly experienced Bears attack.
Outlaws bowler Luke Fletcher said: "It was really frustrating. In the first half we were excellent. As a fielding side we did really well and at half time we were thinking we had done a good job so to not get over the line and get beaten quite comfortably in very disappointing.
"I enjoyed being back in the team. It's a format I love and to get the opportunity was great and to take it was pleasing in a way for myself but it leaves a bit of a bitter taste in your mouth when you don't get over the line.
"We have got a different team this season and sometimes these things take time, but we are a big club and we want to be successful. We have been successful in the past in this competition and pride ourselves on being skilful cricketers who can execute under pressure.
"We have not started great but in the past we have lost the first two games and ended up winning the competition so hopefully we will find that momentum soon."