Notts poor start to T20 campaign extended in Birmingham

It was a frustrating night for Luke Fletcher and Nottinghamshire.

Notts were beaten by 22 runs at Birmingham Bears to make it two defeats from two in their Vitality Blast campaign.

Heavily beaten by Northants Steelbacks in their first game, The Outlaws have more wounds to lick ahead of next Thursday’s home game with Worcestershire Rapids.

The Bears chose to bat but were bowled out for 149 in 19.3 overs. Rob Yates struck a majestic 68 from 48 balls but nobody else passed 16 as Olly Stone took three for 30 and Luke Fletcher harvested an excellent 4-0-20-2.

The Outlaws then charged to 54 without loss in 35 balls but collapsed to 127 all out against a vastly experienced Bears attack.

Outlaws bowler Luke Fletcher said: "It was really frustrating. In the first half we were excellent. As a fielding side we did really well and at half time we were thinking we had done a good job so to not get over the line and get beaten quite comfortably in very disappointing.

"I enjoyed being back in the team. It's a format I love and to get the opportunity was great and to take it was pleasing in a way for myself but it leaves a bit of a bitter taste in your mouth when you don't get over the line.

"We have got a different team this season and sometimes these things take time, but we are a big club and we want to be successful. We have been successful in the past in this competition and pride ourselves on being skilful cricketers who can execute under pressure.