Outlaws keep blast hopes alive after beating Durham

Matt Montgomery bowled a career-best four for 30 as Notts Outlaws beat Durham.

Notts Outlaws kept their qualification hopes alive with a seven-wicket victory over Durham, who began the evening as marginal North Group leaders but ended it locked in a battle for the top four places that is still impossible to call.

Chasing 157 to win on a slow pitch, Jack Haynes steered the Outlaws home with an unbeaten 55 off 40 balls with two sixes, backed up by Moises Henriques (43 off 33) and Joe Clarke (43 off 26), both of whom also cleared the ropes twice as Durham were beaten with eight balls to spare.

Australian seamer Daniel Sams (four for 26) and off-spinner Matt Montgomery, with a career-best four for 30, led for the Outlaws with the ball as Durham were all out for 156 in precisely 20 overs. Graham Clark passed 300 for the season with three sixes in his 27-ball 44, with finisher Jimmy Neesham making 29 off 17.

Although they move on to 24 points, four behind Durham, the Outlaws’ chances are slightly more tenuous with just two matches left, while Durham have three to play.

Clark cleared the ropes three times in the first four overs but Durham lost three wickets in the powerplay, left-handers Alex Lees and Ben McKinney falling to top-edges as they attempted to club Montgomery’s off-spin over the short legside boundary before Jack Haynes took a stunning, one-handed catch at mid-off as Colin Ackermann went without scoring, just a week after plundering 83 from 33 balls against Notts at Chester-le-Street.

From 52 for three after six, Durham were 70 for four after 10 as the Outlaws spinners applied the brakes on a slow surface, the opening half of the innings concluding with Clark caught on the wide long-on boundary as Montgomery picked up a third wicket. A somewhat tortured 18 off 30 by Will Rhodes ended with a second brilliant catch by Haynes on the midwicket boundary as Durham reached 104 for five from 15.

Ollie Robinson (22 off 17) hit Montgomery straight to cover before Neesham and Kasey Aldridge blitzed 32 off 13 balls, some 21 coming off Calvin Harrison’s final over before Sams picked up his third with Aldridge missing a full, straight one and Ollie Stone ran all the way to the 30-yard circle to claim a superb caught-and-bowled as Potts departed.

Neesham fell to another excellent boundary catch as Sams claimed his first four-wicket haul for Notts and Nathan Sowter was run out off the final ball of the innings but 52 from the last five overs gave Durham something to defend.

They made a good start in that respect as Matty Potts had Freddie McCann caught behind and left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson conceded just seven in his two powerplay overs but Ackermann went for 21 as Clarke twice cleared the ropes on the offside but the Notts skipper fell for 43 attempting to scoop Aldridge in the eighth, he and Haynes adding 63 off 37 balls.

The Outlaws were bang on the required rate at 79 for two from 10 and sensible batting by Haynes and Henriques brought the target down to 38 from the last 30 balls as Durham struggled to create a chance, the Australian all-rounder clearing long-off for six off Aldridge and hauling another maximum off Neesham before slicing the same bowler to fall for 43. By then, though the Outlaws were well on track, Haynes completing his fifty from 38 balls before Tom Moores pulled Neesham for the winning boundary.