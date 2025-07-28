The Blaze beaten in Final's Day Eliminator by The Bears

Issy Wong starred with bat and ball as The Bears got the better of The Blaze with a 20 run victory in the Vitality Blast Finals Day Eliminator at the Kia Oval.

Wong blasted 59 from 38 balls including two sixes, sharing a stand of 64 with Sterre Kallis 45 as The Bears piled up 163-8, Sarah Glenn returning 3-29.

Wong wasn’t done, ripping out Tammy Beaumont and Kathryn Brice for ducks off successive balls on her way to 4-14. Millie Taylor backed her up 3-20, becoming the competition’s leading wicket taker in the process as The Blaze were bowled for 143 despite 53 from Georgia Elwiss.

Wong was promoted to No.3 following the early dismissal of Davina Perrin for one. The speedster cracked her first ball straight for four before being given out lbw only to be reprieved on review. Wong would make the most of that let off powering the only two sixes off the innings over long-on and mid-wicket and playing wristy cuts to third and point in a gem of a half century.

Meg Austin made less use of being dropped at cover by Kirstie Gordon, reaching 14 before being brilliantly run out by quick work from Ella Claridge.

Sterre Kallis was slowly into stride before successive fours of Heather Graham gave her innings some impetus. Wong and Kallis share 64 for the third wicket before Glenn struck twice in successive balls, Wong caught by Bryce at cover and the dangerous Laura Harris falling first ball to a grab in the deep.

Glenn would return to clip Kallis’s off-bail and thereafter it needed Emily Arlott to muscle a few fours to get the target over eight an over.

Inspired by her batting Wong produced a devastating opening over, bowling England opener Tammy Beaumont with a beauty which nipped between bat and pad before a rapid lifting ball followed The Blaze’s leading scorer Kathryn Bryce and took the glove through to wicketkeeper Natasha Wraith.

Marie Kelly and Elwiss counter-attacked with a flurry of boundaries, the sweep and the cut in evidence as 27 came from overs four and five. The 50-partnership came up in 29 balls, but the return of Arlott brought the breakthrough as Kelly (35) sliced to Perrin backward of point.

Spinners Taylor and Hannah Baker applied the squeeze and pressure told when Heather Graham chipped one back to the former.

Wong returned to dismiss Sarah Bryce caught at long leg and Taylor bowled Claridge as the rate spiraled.

Glenn launched Surenkumar for a huge straight six, but Taylor spreadeagled her stumps and though Elwiss completed a half century with her eighth four she was stumped next ball as the task became too much.