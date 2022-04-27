For some PE lessons were hated, but for many it was a welcome break from the classroom and a great chance to have fun.

Here we look at some of our young stars as they take part in sport around Hucknall and Bulwell.

If you have any retro pictures for us, email [email protected]

1. The National Church of England Academy Pupils at National School get ready to take part in a gym and dance event. Photo: Paula Cook Photo Sales

2. The love of the game Hucknall Sports U18's pose for a team pic before a game. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Nottinghamshire Winter School Games These Hucknall pupils take part in the Nottinghamshire Winter School Games back in 2016. Photo: Paula Cook Photo Sales

4. Leen Mills Primary School Pupils at Hucknall's Leen Mills Primary School take part in a martial arts workshop with members of the Kanghan Combat Academy. Pictured with Ian Lennox are pupils, from the left; Libby Faylor 8, Kyle Chambers 8 and Tegan Seagrave 7. Photo: Jane Hilton Photo Sales