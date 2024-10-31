The Bloodline Civil War continues in Saudi Arabia this weekend 🥊

World Wrestling Entertainment makes its annual journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia once again.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 will see the mens and womens champions square off for a brand new belt while the Bloodline Civil War continues.

Here’s what matches have been announced so far and how to watch the event in the UK.

The WWE are set to once again make the journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this weekend and are set to crown two new champions at WWE Crown Jewel 2024.

The event continues the company’s 10-year deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority (GSA), as part of Saudi Arabia’s broader Vision 2030 initiative, an effort to diversify its economy by expanding into areas like entertainment and sports.

This year’s event though is set to be a special one, with the announcement of two championship bouts to crown inaugural champions at the event; both a mens and women’s Crown Jewel Champion will be crowned in two matches pitting the Raw and Smackdown’s current champions against one another to determine who is the best of the best in the company.

But perhaps the biggest match to take place at the event is the continuation of the Bloodline storyline involving Roman Reigns and his family, with reverberations still being felt after Reigns and Cody Rhodes teamed up at WWE Bad Blood and allegiances being tested - just ask Kevin Owens, Randy Orton and now Sami Zayn.

So what are some of the big storylines heading into WWE Crown Jewel, and how can you watch the premium live event in the UK on television or streaming online?

What are the big storylines heading into WWE Crown Jewel 2024?

Crown Jewel Championship Matches

Cody Rhodes and Gunther face off in Saudi Arabia to crown the inaugural men's Crown Jewel Champion at the latest WWE premium live event. | WWE