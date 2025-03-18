Romeo Control causes an upset in BGBF British Breeders’ Stakes final

Romeo Control and winning connections.

Romeo Control delivered a career best performance when it mattered most to win the Category One BGBF British Breeders’ Stakes at Nottingham Stadium on Monday evening.

Diane Henry’s October ’22 dog finished third in both his heat and semi final, but found a second on the clock in the £12,500 final to lead home odds-on favourite Romeo Command and his kennel mate Romeo Empire.

The win marked the son of Fabulous Verona’s first victory for new owner Kevin Boothby, who didn’t discount a tilt at this year’s English Greyhound Derby after the race he won at odds of 14/1.

Defending champion Acomb Felix finished fourth having been drawn in trap six for the first time in his career. Local hero Wolf Gold finished fifth and Savana Merapi was sixth.

Kevin said: “He’s a decent greyhound, and if he traps well and gets on the bunny he can do a lot in front. Diane (Henry, trainer) had him fresh for the race and he’s stayed on strong at the end with a good sectional and time.

“It’s a bit of a surprise, but he’s won when it counted most so we’ll take it.

“Before tonight we were talking about maybe going sprinting but I’d say all roads lead to Towcester after that performance. To beat greyhounds like Romeo Command and Acomb Felix over 500m isn’t easy.

“The three greyhounds he led home were all worthy to be at the top of the market – if someone offered me a top three finish before the race I would’ve snapped their hand off.

“I’m delighted for everyone involved.”

Elsewhere on the night, Dave Firmager’s Romeo Steel broke Nottingham’s 305m track record when winning the BGBF British Bred Midlands Sprint Trophy Final in 17.32 seconds.

It ended Target Harris’ 11-year record which was set in June 2014.

The Firmager family were in the winners’ enclosure for the evening’s first Open Race when Romeo Alliance won impressively on debut to scoop the Arena Racing Company Maiden Standard Trophy.

Meanwhile there were local winners for Colin Wilton whose Crafty Kaboom caused an upset in the Arena Racing Company Winner of One Stayers Trophy. Esther Driver’s Mossrich Karen also won the Arena Racing Company Maiden Dash Trophy.

Greyhound racing continues at Nottingham Stadium on Monday and Friday evenings through the spring. Tickets, trackside packages and restaurant bookings are available to make by visiting www.nottingham-greyhounds.co.uk