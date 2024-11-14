Salesman turned greyhound trainer close to reaching first Eclipse final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A greyhound enthusiast who quit his job in sales to become a professional trainer is on the brink of qualifying for a major competition final at his local track for the first time.

Colin Wilton swapped a career in retail for his present role in 2011 and now cares for 40 greyhounds at his training base in Howden with the full-time support of wife Diane, daughter Kellie and her partner Sam.

Together, they’ve qualified kennel star Sambar Kian to the semi finals of the £20,000 Premier Greyhound Racing Eclipse at Nottingham Stadium.

The competition is one of UK greyhound racing’s most prestigious events and celebrates its 70th running this month with the top two greyhounds from each semi final on Monday, November 18, advancing to the final a week later.

Sambar Kian with proud owner Barry Julian.

Sambar Kian has been drawn in the third semi final and will run from trap one, a box he has won from three times previously. And Colin believes he has every chance of repeating his performance in the heats to reach his first Category One final at the Colwick Park venue.

“He loves Nottingham and has been a fantastic greyhound for us,” said Colin. “Most of our focus is on graded racing, but when we do dip into the open race scene we have had some good fortune with 26 winners this year.

“Sambar is a strong dog, and he has a decent draw for the semi final albeit against quality opposition.

“Our goal at the beginning of the competition was to reach the final, so if we can achieve that we’d be thrilled - particularly for his owner Barry who has been a huge supporter of our kennel since we started.

“It’s a bit different to working in sales, but definitely gives me something to look forward to!”

Also representing Nottingham in the Premier Greyhound Racing Eclipse semi finals is Peter Holland’s Velvet Madrid who runs in the first semi final. She’ll face tough opposition with fastest qualifier Droopys Plunge and last year’s champion Newinn Syd drawn in the same race.

Other finalists of note include Jimmy Fenwick’s Wicky Ned, Empress Stakes winner Avongate Venus and 2023 English Greyhound Derby runner-up Romeo Command.

Tickets, trackside packages and restaurant bookings for semi finals night can be purchased here. Doors open at 5.30pm with the first of 12 races on the night starting at 6.37pm.

Racegoers are reminded Nottingham Stadium will operate a free admission offer for everyone on Premier Greyhound Racing Eclipse final night on November 25 with complimentary entry available online or on the door..