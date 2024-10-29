Buses sport poppies to support Legion

trentbarton buses are proudly displaying poppies to support The Royal British Legion’s 2024 Poppy Appeal for the men and women who have served their country’s armed forces.

Poppy stickers have appeared on 300 buses and coaches during this year’s remembrance period up to Remembrance Sunday on November 10.

On both Remembrance Day (November 11) and Remembrance Sunday there is free travel on all trentbarton services for veterans and current members of the armed forces, who should show their warrant cards, and for cadets in uniform.

trentbarton is donating £500 to the Ilkeston branch of The Royal British Legion as part of the 2024 annual Poppy Appeal: britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/poppy-appeal

(l-r) trentbarton driver Eric Clarke with Brian Brown from The Royal British Legion

Legion representative Brian Brown, 88, from Ilkeston, said: “Our thanks to trentbarton for publicising the Poppy Appeal on its buses and for its donation to this vital cause.”

Brian, originally from Nottinghamshire, was in the Royal Army Service Corps for nine years before joining the Territorial Army for 17 years.

He said: “The people the Legion helps need our support more than ever. That’s why it is important that everyone who can donate to the Poppy Appeal does so, whatever the amount. Our veterans will be grateful for every pound donated.”

Tom Morgan, Kinchbus managing director, said: “We are proud to be supporting the incredible and valuable work of the Royal British Legion.

“The poppies on board our Kinchbus buses are a visible mark of our gratitude to everyone who currently serves or has served in the past. We thank them and salute their service to us all.”