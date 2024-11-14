Hand luggage only: Travel experts reveal packing tips for winter travel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Winter travel can be tricky when you’re restricted to hand luggage, especially when you need to stay warm in chilly and often unpredictable conditions. The key to efficient packing for winter is mastering the art of layering and choosing compact, high-performance clothing and accessories.

With a few clever tricks, you can fit everything you need to stay cosy without sacrificing space or comfort. Whether you're heading to snowy destinations or exploring winter cities, The Bucket List Company have shared some essential tips to help you pack light while staying prepared for the cold.

Layering is key

Base Layer: Opt for lightweight long-sleeve tops and bottoms (think merino wool or synthetic materials) that are compact and will keep you warm without taking up too much space.

Mid Layer: A thin, packable fleece or down jacket is perfect. Down is incredibly warm for its weight and can compress easily.

Outer Layer: A waterproof or windproof shell jacket that is lightweight but offers protection against the elements is essential. Make sure it's breathable to avoid overheating.

Wear the bulkiest items

The best tip we can give you is to wear your heaviest and bulkiest items on the plane. Whilst not necessarily the most comfortable tip, it will save you a huge amount of space in your bag.

Try and reduce the number of shoes you take with you. However, if you need to pack more than one pair, make sure to wear your biggest pair, i.e. boots or heavy trainers, on the plane.

Avoid heavy toiletries

Stick to travel-sized bottles for your shampoo, conditioner, and other essentials. You can also invest in solid toiletries like shampoo bars and soap bars to save space and prevent leaks.

Most airports also offer shops such as Boots or Superdrug where you could buy the heavier toiletries such as suncream (essential for skiing holidays) and hair care products once you are through security and carry them on separate to your luggage.

Cut down where you can

Minimalist Wardrobe: Try to pack just one or two interchangeable outfits for the trip, using layers to change up the look and feel. Neutral colors work well as they can be mixed and matched.

Avoid Overpacking: Lay out all of the clothes and accessories you want to take with you on your trip and then halve them. Often it takes a few tries to really weed out the non-essential items. When travelling with hand luggage this is often easier as you are constrained by luggage size and weight.

Maximise space

Roll clothing to maximize space and minimise wrinkles. Place socks and small items inside shoes or boots to save space.

Use the pockets of your coat or jacket for things like your phone, passport, or small travel accessories. Use packing cubes to maximise space and fit as much as you can into your carryon bags