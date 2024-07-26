Inclusive SKYPARK playground now open at Butlin's Minehead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Butlin’s, the Home of Entertainment, has this week opened Butlin’s SKYPARK, a truly inclusive £2.5mil playground at its Minehead resort.

Open in time for the school summer holidays the UK’s most exciting playground Butlin’s SKYPARK is free to use for families on holiday or visiting on a day pass.

Designed for inclusivity, interactivity and illumination children can enjoy six zones across two play spaces meaning children of all abilities can play together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SKYPARK in Minehead has a continued focus on sensory features including a place of calm in the unique Sound Domo playing 18 relaxing sounds. The six zones are based on positive play emotions and there’s a dedicated play space for tots.

Butlin's SKYPARK Minehead

The new playground includes brand-new features such as the UK’s longest swingline at 42metres, a wheelchair friendly seesaw and two light-up intertwining slides. This incredible playground lights up at night for an amazing after-dark experience.

In total there’s been £23mil of investment at the Minehead resort in 2024. Following the severe flood damage back in September 2023, this investment has resulted in 400 units of accommodation being completely renovated. Since completing the renovations, guest feedback for those staying in these units has been overwhelmingly positive.

SKYPARK isn’t the only new opening this year at the Somerset resort. Minehead has also opened the first Changing Places Toilet facility across the three resorts. Located next to the new playground, the Changing Places Toilet is designed to be fully inclusive and includes a height-adjustable changing bench, a ceiling hoist and tracking, and a toilet with transfer space either side. The Changing Places campaign wants everyone to be able to use a toilet hygienically and with dignity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new openings continue with the Beachcomber Inn Terrace. This extension of the restaurant looks out to SKYPARK allowing adults to enjoy food and drink whilst the children play.

Butlin's SKYPARK Minehead

Pan-Asian restaurant Chopstix is proving popular on both family and Big Weekender breaks since opening in February and Studio 36 is now a permanent entertainment venue. This means the venue is used on adult only Big Weekenders where headline acts perform to nearly 2,500 guests. It will also be where guests on family breaks can watch next year’s incredible new headliners Gladiators, the Masked Singer Live and Stephen Mulhern.

Craig Goodwin, Resort Director at Minehead said: “We’re delighted to have opened our incredible new truly inclusive SKYPARK playground. As the Home of Entertainment, nowhere else offers fun like Butlin’s, so with SKYPARK and all our other new openings we’re confident guests staying with us in Minehead will have the best holiday experience.

“We’ve come a long way since the devastating floods last year and I am proud of all these new openings and what our resort has to offer our guests. We want all our guests to enjoy their holiday and use our facilities in safety and comfort, which is why we’re pleased to have partnered with Changing Places Toilet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For families looking for the perfect last minute summer holiday, Butlin’s Minehead breaks start from £300 (£75pp). This price is based on four sharing a two-bedroom Silver Room and includes all live shows and headline names, access to Splash Waterworld pools, unlimited fairground rides, soft play and playgrounds including SKYPARK.