Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch as Piers Morgan asks Baby Reindeer’s “real-life” Martha, Fiona Harvey, to look at the camera and address viewers who may doubt her.

The latest trailer for Piers Morgan’s interview with Fiona Harvey, the woman thought to be Baby Reindeer’s real life Martha, has been released.

The full interview will air on the Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube channel on May 9 at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trailer shows how viewers have become invested in the story behind Baby Reindeer, with it being widely discussed across social media and on TV, before it switches to Piers Morgan asking a series of questions to his unseen interviewee. Before the trailer ends, a shot of Fiona Harvey is shown as she looks directly at the camera.

In the Netflix series, which was inspired by the real-life experiences of comedian Richard Gadd, his character Donny is stalked by a woman called Martha.

Fiona Harvey has reportedly come forward as the inspiration behind the character of Martha and has denied stalking Richard Gadd.

Piers Morgan questions Baby Reindeer’s “real-life” Martha in trailer.