Aerial video shows moment suspects were located by drone in dark undergrowth before being arrested
Shortly after 2am on August 5, a lorry, which is believed to have been stolen, was abandoned near the A38 after it failed to stop for officers on the M1.
Officers began searching for three men who had fled from the lorry near the McArthur Glen retail park in South Normanton. With the men nowhere to be seen, a police drone and a dog unit attended the scene to help with the search.
A police drone pilot used a thermal imaging camera to identify three figures lying prone in the undergrowth. He was then able to guide officers to their location.
Three men, aged 25, 20 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of various offences including theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop.
