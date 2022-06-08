The new city centre all-dayer played host to some of the nation’s best and hottest new acts, with the night drawing to a close with a full headline set from Gerry Cinnamon.The continuing ascent of the Scottish star is one of contemporary music’s most outstanding stories. Rising from a self-released debut album (2017’s Erratic Cinematic) through to his chart-topping second album The Bonny, Gerry has become a stadium and arena-filling headliner, all while being entirely independent.

The perfect fit for the first ever Meadowlands, he attracted fans from across the county and beyond to unite in joyous mass singalongs, even debuting a new track to the Nottingham crowd.

Closing his set with fan-favourite Canter, a magnificent fireworks display filled the skyline, with the crowd having been treated to a beautiful golden sunset earlier in his set.Across three stages, fans were able to catch their favourite acts while discovering something new, with the second stage running alternately with the main.

Crowds gathered to enjoy the festival on Nottingham’s Victoria Embankment.

BBC Music Introducing took over the bandstand to host the likes of hotly tipped Michael Aldag, Nottingham’s Catmilk and Ewan Mainwood.

Dylan John Thomas’s storming headline of the second stage was preceded by Liverpool’s Zuzu drawing one of the biggest crowds of the day for her quirky guitar-pop songs.

Undeniable highlights of the mainstage included The Mysterine’s opening set and The Reytons high energy appearance, proving why they are both fast becoming two of the hottest live bands around.

Daniel Ealam and Scott O’Neill, from organisers FKP Scorpio UK, said: “Nottingham’s Victoria Embankment is an amazing outdoor space, and was the perfect location for a city centre concert. With the city famed for its love of music, the 20,000 people who came to enjoy Gerry Cinnamon, The Kooks and many more acts across our three stages certainly proved that!

Gerry Cinnamon on stage.

“To say we are blown away by the positive feedback is an understatement. We had amazing weather, amazing fans and an amazing time, so thank you all and keep an eye open for news on next year...!”

