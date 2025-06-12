28 Years Later is the big new film at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week

There is just one new film out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall in this coming week – Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later.

And film fans will have to wait a little longer than usual for the third installment of the acclaimed post-apoclyptic horror franchise as it doesn’t arrive at the High Street venue until Thursday, June 19.

Set nearly three decades after the initial outbreak of the Rage Virus, the film explores a Britain still grappling with the devastating consequences of the infection.

Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes and Aaron Taylor-Johnson head the cast.

28 Years Later is the big new film out at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week. Photo: Other

Until the new film arrives, movie fans have plenty more to feast on at the Arc, including Ballerina (15), Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (12A), The Salt Path (12A), Karate Kid: Legends (12A) and back for one week, Last Breath (12) which is also this week’s Silver Screen offering.

And for family viewing, there is the new How To Train Your Dragon (PG) film, Lilo & Stitch (U), Peppa Meets The Baby Cinema Experience (U) and this week’s Kids Club film, A Minecraft Movie (PG).

Film times for the week (Friday, June 13 to Thursday, June 19 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

28 Years Later (15): Thu 14:55, 17:30, 19:45.

Ballerina (15): Fri & Mon-Wed 17:30, 20:15; Sat & Sun 17:20, 20:30; Thu 20:00.

How To Train Your Dragon (PG): Fri 14:25, 17:05, 19:45; Sat 10:45,11:35, 13:30, 14:25, 16:15,17:05 19:30; Sun 10:45 (sensory screening), 11:35, 13:30, 14:25, 16:15, 17:05, 19:30; Mon 14:25, 17:05 (subtitled), 19:45; Tue & Wed 14:25, 17:05, 19:45; Thu 14:25, 17:05.

Karate Kid: Legends (12A): Fri, Tue & Wed 15:05, 19:45; Sat & Sun 15:10 18:15; Mon 15:05; Thu 19:45.

Last Breath (12A): Mon 20:00.

Lilo & Stitch (U): Fri & Mon-Wed 15:00, 17:15; Sat & Sun 11:00, 13:25, 15:50; Thu 17:15.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (12A): Fri-Thu 19.45.

Peppa Meets The Baby Cinema Experience (U): Sat & Sun 13:25

The Salt Path (12A): Fri & Mon-Thu 14:45, 17:15; Sat & Sun 20:00.

Kids Club: A Minecraft Movie (PG): Sat & Sun: 11:00.

Silver Screen: Last Breath (12A): Thu: 15:00.