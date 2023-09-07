A Christmas Carol set to return to Nottingham Playhouse with Keith Allen in starring role

Keith Allen is to star as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story at Nottingham Playhouse later this year.

Nottingham Playhouse, October 27 to November 17.

Mark Gatiss’s acclaimed adaptation of A Christmas Carol will return to Nottingham Playhouse with TV and film favourite Keith Allen starring as Scrooge.

Stephanie Sirr, chief executive at Nottingham Playhouse, commented: “The casting of Keith Allen is a real coup. We’re fascinated to see his interpretation of Mark Gatiss’s fantastic version of A Christmas Carol.”

Filled with Dickensian, spine-tingling special effects, prepare to be frightened and delighted in equal measure as you enter a supernatural Victorian world.

It’s a cold Christmas Eve and mean-spirited miser Ebenezer Scrooge has an unexpected visit from the spirit of his former business partner Jacob Marley.

The unearthly figure explains it isn’t too late for Scrooge to change his miserly ways in order to escape the same fate, but first he’ll have to face three more eerie encounters.

Keith Allen’s many credits include Shallow Grave, Robin Hood, The Comic Strip Presents and Kingsman. He also co-wrote number two smash hit song Vindaloo.

Details: For more on how to get tickets to see the production, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk​​​​​​​​​​​​​​