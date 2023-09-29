Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The big new film at the High Street venue is Saw X (18).

A sick and desperate John Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

Armed with a newfound purpose, he returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.

Tobin Bell returns as the crazed John Kramer/Jigsaw in Saw X at Hucknall's Arc Cinema. Photo: Getty Images

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

As an extra treat for horror fans, the Arc is also showing The Exorcist tomorrow night (Saturday) to mark the classic film’s 50th anniversary.

Also new this week is a battle between humanity and AI in The Creator (12A), while new for kids is Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (U).

The venue’s Fiver Friday offer continues this week with tickets for that and all films available online at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk

Matinee madness also continues with tickets £4 for all films before 3pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Film times for the week (Friday, September 29 to Thursday, October 5 – film times subject to change):

A Haunting in Venice (12A): Fri 15:00, 18:10, 20:30; Sat 13:00, 15:25, 17:50; Sun 13:00, 15:25; Mon 19:50; Tue & Wed 19:55; Thu 16:10, 20:20.

Back to the Future (PG): Sat & Sun 17:45.

Dumb Money (15): Fri 15:30; Sat & Sun 15:20; Mon-Wed 17:25; Thu 15:20.

Expend4bles (15): Fri 15:45, 20:30; Sat 15:30, 20:20; Sun 15:30; 20:10; Mon-Wed 17:30; Thu 15:10, 17:40.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (U): Fri 15:30; Sat & Sun 15:20; Mon-Wed 17:25; Thu 15:20.

Rally Road Racers (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.

Royal Opera Live: L’Elisir D’Amore: Thu 19:15.

Saw X (18): Fri 17:50, 20:25; Sat & Sun 17:45, 20:20; Mon-Wed 17:15, 20:00; Thu 17:40, 20:15.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG): Sat & Sun 13:10.

The Canterville Ghost (PG): Sat & Sun 13:15; Sun 11:10, 13:15.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Creator (12A): Fri 15:20, 17:20, 20:10; Sat & Sun 17:25, 20:15; Mon-Wed 17:10, 19:45; Thu 17:30, 20:00.

The Exorcist (50th anniversary) (18): Sat 20:10.

The Nun 2 (15): Fri 18:05; Sun 20:20; Mon-Wed 20:00.

Kids Club: Toy Story (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.