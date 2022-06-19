A Mad Tea Party is in store with Zebra Studios at Worksop's Acorn Theatre

Acorn Theatre, Worksop, June 24 to 26.

Members of Zebra Dance and Performance Art Studios will be presenting A Mad Tea Party this week, their first show in Worksop.

Alice finds herself bored by the mundanity of life and wishes for a world where nothing makes sense.Peering through a door, far too small for her to fit through, she takes her first bite of ‘size-changing’ food which grants her entry to Wonderland.

Along her journey to find the White Rabbit she so desperately wants to meet, Alice encounters all of your favourite Wonderland characters.

Zebra Studios has taken inspiration from Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland, 1865, along with a number of its fantastic adaptations; Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, the Royal Ballet’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, and Disney’s Original Alice in Wonderland, to name a few.

Zebra Studio’s A Mad Tea Party twists and turns through these tales, finding its own narrative through dance and song whilst telling you a classic tale.

A Mad Tea Party invites you to leave reality at the door, jump down the rabbit hole, and immerse yourself in wonderland.

Details: For more on tickets, go to https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/acorntheatre/e-kxbmpd