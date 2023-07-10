ABC's timeless classic album The Lexicon Of Love hits the road for Nottingham and Sheffield dates

ABC have announced a new tour for 2024, including dates in Nottingham and Sheffield.

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, February 6/Sheffield City Hall, February 8.

To celebrate 15 years of performing the iconic and timeless 1982 debut album The Lexicon of Love album in its entirety, ABC have announced a full UK tour for February.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday, July 14.

Martin Fry and co's The Lexicon Of Love went straight to number one upon release.

Fusing dance floor finesse with a post-punk attitude, the album spawned timeless tracks such Poison Arrow, The Look Of Love, Tears Are Not Enough, and All Of My Heart.

The album saw ABC enchant the world with their own unique brand of pop and remains one of the best albums of its time.

The Lexicon Of Love Orchestra tour sees Martin joined by Southbank Sinfonia and longtime collaborator Anne Dudley as conductor for a truly magical evening celebrating this pop masterpiece.

ABC, fronted by Martin Fry, were formed in Sheffield in the early 1980s when they decided they wanted to fuse the world of disco funk with their own unique post punk vision.

ABC’s debut album The Lexicon Of Love went to No 1 and sold more than a million records.

To date, ABC have released nine studio albums. A mere 36 years since the release of their landmark debut album, ABC returned with their resounding triumph The Lexicon Of Love II, which immediately entered into the top five.