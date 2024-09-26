Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​And Still I Rise

Nottingham Arts Theatre, October 24.

​In celebration of Black History Month, 2Funky Arts is excited to present its acclaimed showcase, And Still I Rise, touring across the Midlands this October.

Featuring 12 emerging Black artists, the event will highlight music, dance, and spoken word inspired by Maya Angelou's iconic poem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Still I Rise is to be presented by 2Funky Arts at Nottingham Arts Theatre. (Photo credit: Rav Photography)

And Still I Rise is more than just a performance—it's a powerful exploration of Black history, culture, and identity, inspired by the enduring themes of Maya Angelou’s iconic poem Still I Rise.

Through bold and innovative artistic expressions, each commissioned artist will present new works that delve into topics such as resilience, liberation, prejudice, and the celebration of cultural heritage.

Under the mentorship of 2Funky Arts, the selected artists – Ashleigh Paris - Jabang, Carolina Blu, Edy Mudya Samuels, Hil The Poet, I.B, Michelle Mother Hubbard, Nola Muu, Kelc Lo, Richella Mcpherson, Steven Agho, Ty’rone Haughton, and G3NNA – will create groundbreaking performances that bring to life the richness and diversity of Black experiences.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for the forthcoming performance, go to https://nottingham-theatre.co.uk/

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.