Adventure Cinema returns to wow audiences in the great outdoors at Notts venues

Following a successful summer season, Adventure Cinema has announced 64 outdoor cinema screenings in 15 specially selected nationwide locations.

Whether under the magical stars in breathtaking National Trust sites or stunning country estates, Adventure Cinema promises an enchanting Halloween experience for friends and families this October.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit www.adventurecinema.co.uk

From witches to vampires, monsters and more, Adventure Cinema will have a film for everyone this Hallowe’en.

Celebrating its 30-year birthday this October, American fantasy Hocus Pocus is the perfect viewing for younger audiences and those who love a Disney movie.

Stepping up the scare factor, Adventure Cinema will offer cult classic The Lost Boys, with its famous soundtrack, and Scream, famously directed by Wes Craven.

New for this season and transporting audiences to a haunted house full of ghosts, Adventure Cinema will also welcome 1988’s Beetlejuice.

There will be some great films for you to see locally in this Hallowe'en's Adventure Cinema screenings (Photo credit: John Smalley)

This October, everyone can have fun wrapping up in the great British outdoors in one of Adventure Cinema’s unique and stunning locations.

Whether looking to cosy up with hot drinks and snacks with pals or to enjoy a big family outing, Adventure Cinema’s destinations also offer a variety of on-site food and drink options.

Taking its October experience to a new scary height, visitors should expect spooky soundtracks and be prepared to dress in their Hallowe’en best to bring the Hallowe’en spirit to life.

Ben Lovell, co-director of Adventure Cinema, commented: "Following an amazing summer season this year, where we hosted our largest UK tour to date, we are delighted to return for a special run of Halloween shows, with more October films than ever before, partnering with 15 carefully selected and enchanting locations nationwide.”

Don't miss this year's Hallowe'en screenings of Adventure Cinema. (Photo credit: John Smalley)

Tickets for Adventure Cinema start from £9.50 plus booking fee.

​Adventure Cinema screenings will take place at two attractive venues in our area: Newstead Abbey and Wollaton Hall. At Newstead Abbey, you can enjoy Ghostbusters (12A) on October 26, Beetlejuice (15) on October 27, and Hocus Pocus (PG) on October 28. The screenings will take place on the Abbey lawn.

At Wollaton Hall, see screenings of Hocus Pocus (PG) on October 29, The Lost Boys (15) on October 30, and Scream (18) on October 31. Screenings will take place in front of the hall.