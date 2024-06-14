Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Adventure Cinema is coming to Newstead Abbey later in the summer for screenings of some smash-hit films in the outdoors.

​The 80s classic Top Gun (12A) kicks off the weekend of screenings, on Friday, July 26, with Tom Cruise in one of his earliest smash hit roles as ace fighter pilot Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell.

Then, on Saturday, July 27, you can see the much-loved movie musical Mamma Mia (PG), packed full of ABBA hits and starring the likes of Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan and Julie Walters.

Finally, on Sunday, July 28, it’s the turn of Back To The Future (PG) with Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd heading the cast of this much-loved 1985 time travel classic.

All film screenings start at 9.30pm with gates opening at 8pm. The screenings will take place on the Abbey lawn and food and drinks are available to buy.

For tickets, see www.adventurecinema.co.uk