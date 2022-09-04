Alan Bennett classic comedy is not to be missed at Nottingham Playhouse

Adrian Scarborough and Sophie Thompson star in The Clothes They Stood Up In

Nottingham Playhouse, September 9 to October 1.

Adrian Scarborough’s adaptation of Alan Bennett’s comic novella is not to be missed.

This is the first time it has been told on stage and sees Adrian star alongside Sophie Thompson as Maurice and Rosemary Ransome.

A night at the opera ends with a shock for the mild-mannered couple when they open their front door to discover their flat empty.

From light bulbs to carpets to toilet paper, even their chicken casserole has been stolen.

The Ransomes turn detective to try and work out who is behind this outrageous act.

The production reunites Scarborough with director Adam Penford after they worked together on the acclaimed Playhouse production of Bennett’s The Madness of George III, for which the actor won the WhatsOnStage award for Best Supporting Actor.

Details: See www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk for more on tickets for the production.